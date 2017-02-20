Lutheran Family Services eliminates 15 positions in refugee program

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

Lutheran Family Services, an organization with one of the largest refugee resettlement programs in Nebraska, got rid of 15 positions in that department this last week. They say it's in response to a dramatic down-turn in new refugee arrivals after President Donald Trump's immigration ban.



"So the impact is already happening," said Todd Reckling with LFS. "Our numbers of arrivals, instead of being between 50-60; sometimes 100, a month that we were experiencing last year, just aren't happening."

The recent executive order brought the max number of refugees allowed in the U.S. from more than 100,000 a year down to 50,000, slowing the flood of immigrants to a trickle. Raquel Torres is one of the few people still working in refugee resettlement in Lincoln.



"Now all my colleagues that I worked with have departed," she said. "I'll be the only case manager left."

The 90-day resettlement program helps refugees find jobs, get their children in schools, and adjust to the culture.



"These are dedicated, some of the hardest working people I've every interacted with," Reckling said. "Even when I was delivering the difficult news to them about the job eliminations they were asking me 'How can we still help?'"



"We all worked very well together as a team," Torres went on. "We had the passion to help all of those that are coming here so it's very difficult to turn away from this job."

LFS says people bothered by the halt on refugee immigration can do a lot of good just looking in their backyard.



"There are refugees here that need our help," Reckling said.

They also say if things change, they will be ready to jump back into refugee resettlement, full steam.

One of the largest refugee resettlement organizations in Nebraska, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (LFS), is eliminating 15 employee positions in the organization’s 90-day federally funded refugee resettlement program in Omaha and Lincoln. Seven employees were reassigned or offered vacant positions within other programs of the organization.

The President’s Executive Order, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States” issued January 27, 2017, has significantly impacted refugee resettlement,” said LFS Vice President of Program Todd Reckling.

During the halt in arrivals, LFS says it will focus on strengthening its post-90-day services to refugees who already call Nebraska home.

The ICH is known to refugees as a trusted and safe place where refugees can continue to learn English, attend classes about American culture and life, receive help with employment, seek help navigating the health care system, and receive assistance with landlord/tenant issues. At the ICH, LFS staff also interpret documents and connect refugees to trauma treatment and legal services.

Businesses and organizations interested in hiring affected staff – some of whom are refugees – are encouraged to contact the LFS Human Resources Department at (402) 978-5665 to connect with potential candidates.