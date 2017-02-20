Imagination, innovation sought for new Lincoln library

Lincoln City Library officials and their consultants are seeking imaginative ideas for the city's new downtown library.

Consultants from Godfrey's Associates will talk with Lincoln residents about library ideas at two town hall meetings soon. Library director Pat Leach will hold five additional community meetings in late February and early March.



Their goal: a library that is uniquely Lincoln and will serve residents for decades.



Consultant Brad Waters says libraries have become community centers where people gather and exchange ideas as much as libraries are places to read and find books.



The new library will replace the Bennett Martin Library, which a 2003 study determined the city had outgrown.