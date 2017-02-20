Nebraska Golf ties for tenth in Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Palm Desert, Calif. - The Nebraska men's golf team posted a 303 the third day of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, placing them in a tie for 10th place overall.

The Huskers opened the tournament on Friday and Saturday with rounds of 300 and 286 to finish the 54-hole event with a 889 total. Oregon took home the team title by shooting 838. Colorado (847) and Texas Tech (850) rounded out the top three.

Sophomore Jace Guthmiller continued his streak of leading the team by carding a 74, placing him in a tie for 17th place. Guthmiller came in even par over the three day tournament, shooting a total score of 216.

Michael Colgate and Justin Jennings both carded scores of 74 the third day of the tournament. Colgate finished three over par with a total score of 219, to place him in a tie for 31st. Jennings tied for 58th, after finishing with an overall score of 225.

Jackson Wendling posted a score of 84 for the final day of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. The sophomore tied for 98th after carding an overall score of 232.

Sophomore Sean Song shot a score of 81 to place him in a tie for 107th. Song shot an overall score of 235.

The Huskers return to action Sat, Mar 11-Sun, Mar 12 for the Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas (Laredo Country Club).

Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Friday, Feb. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

The Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Par 72 - 7,322 yards

Team Leaderboard

1. Oregon - 282-271-285=838 (-26)

2. Colorado - 291-266-290=847 (-17)

3. Texas Tech - 292-278-280=850 (-14)

T-4. Kansas - 293-276-293=862 (-2)

T-4. TCU - 289-288-285=862 (-2)

6. UNCW - 304-287-282=873 (+9)

T-7. Little Rock - 300-281-301=882 (+18)

T-7. Univ. of Wyoming - 297-287-298=882 (+18)

9. CSU - Northridge - 302-286-295=883 (+19)

T-10. Nebraska - 300-286-303=889 (+25)

T-10. CSU - Fullerton - 293-301-285=889 (+25)

T-12. Fresno State - 305-293-293=891 (+27)

T-12. Denver - 304-293-294=891 (+27)

14. Loyola Marymount - CA - 299-298-295=892 (+28)

T-15. UT Arlington - 310-288-295=893 (+29)

T-15. South Dakota State - 305-289-299=893 (+29)

17. Stephen F. Austin St - 307-296-293=896 (+32)

18. Gonzaga - 303-300-297=900 (+36)

19. UC Riverside - 312-293-298=903 (+39)

20. Old Dominion - 304-295-307=908 (+44)

21. Oral Roberts - 311-296-309=916 (+52)

22. Southern Utah - 322-299-300=921 (+57)

Nebraska Scores

T-17. Jace Guthmiller - 71-71-74=216 (E)

T-31. Michael Colgate - 77-68-74=219 (+3)

T-58. Justin Jennings - 78-73-74=225 (+9)

T-98. Jackson Wendling - 74-74-84=232 (+16)

T-107. Sean Song - 80-74-81=235 (+19)