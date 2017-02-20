Creighton Men's Basketball remains in Top 25 For 16th straight week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Media Relations

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 23rd in the February 20th Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday.



Creighton (22-5, 9-5 BIG EAST) went 1-1 last week, falling at Seton Hall before defeating Georgetown yesterday.



The Bluejays have now been ranked 84 weeks in program history, with 56 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton has now been ranked 16 different weeks this season, matching the 2012-13 team for most weeks as a ranked team in one campaign in program history. Creighton has also been ranked in 16 straight polls this season, the second-longest streak in program history.CU is one of three BIG EAST teams in this week's Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, while Butler is 22nd.



The Bluejays are also 23rd in this week's USA Today Coaches poll.



Creighton is 22nd in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down five spots from this time a week ago.



CU plays two games this week, starting with Wednesday's 8:01 pm home game vs. Providence. On Saturday, Creighton visits No. 2 Villanova.





Associated Press Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (59) 1618 28-0 1 2 Villanova (5) 1556 26-2 2 3 Kansas (1) 1503 24-3 3 4 Arizona 1356 25-3 5 5 UCLA 1316 24-3 6 6 Oregon 1297 24-4 7 7 Louisville 1267 22-5 8 8 North Carolina 1138 23-5 10 9 Baylor 1108 22-5 4 10 Duke 1014 22-5 12 11 Kentucky 943 22-5 13 12 West Virginia 908 21-6 9 13 Florida 822 22-5 15 14 Purdue 207 22-5 16 15 Cincinnati 733 24-3 18 16 Wisconsin 713 22-5 11 17 SMU 554 24-4 19 18 Virginia 427 18-8 14 19 Florida State 419 21-6 17 20 Saint Mary's (Cal) 375 24-3 22 21 Notre Dame 322 21-7 25 22 Butler 295 21-6 24 23 Creighton 178 22-5 20 24 Maryland 159 22-5 23 25 Wichita State 153 25-4 NR

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern California 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Monmouth 2, Miami (Fla.) 2, Virginia Tech 1, Vermont 1, Michigan 1.





USA Today Coaches Poll

1 Gonzaga (29) 28-0 797 1 2 Villanova (3) 26-2 768 2 3 Kansas 24-3 738 3 4 Arizona 25-3 665 6 5 UCLA 24-3 654 5 6 Louisville 22-5 620 7 7 Oregon 24-4 618 8 8 North Carolina 23-5 566 9 9 Baylor 22-5 534 4 10 Kentucky 22-5 493 11 11 Duke 22-5 446 14 12 Florida 22-5 421 13 13 West Virginia 21-6 413 12 14 Purdue 22-5 392 16 15 Wisconsin 22-5 354 10 16 Cincinnati 24-3 331 17 17 Notre Dame 21-7 250 20 18 St. Mary's 24-3 211 21 19 Virginia 18-8 196 15 20 Florida State 21-6 195 18 21 SMU 24-4 186 23 22 Butler 21-6 153 25 23 Creighton 22-5 111 22 24 Maryland 22-5 95 24 25 Wichita State 25-4 52 NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37; Southern California 26; Northwestern 19; Iowa State 15; Miami (Fla.) 11; Xavier 11; Middle Tennessee 10; Dayton 6; California 4; Kansas State 1; Virginia Commonwealth 1.