Creighton Men's Basketball remains in Top 25 For 16th straight week

Courtesy: Creighton Media Relations

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 23rd  in the February 20th Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday. 

Creighton (22-5, 9-5 BIG EAST) went 1-1 last week, falling at Seton Hall before defeating Georgetown yesterday.

The Bluejays have now been ranked 84 weeks in program history, with 56 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton has now been ranked 16 different weeks this season, matching the 2012-13 team for most weeks as a ranked team in one campaign in program history. Creighton has also been ranked in 16 straight polls this season, the second-longest streak in program history.CU is one of three BIG EAST teams in this week's Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, while Butler is 22nd.

The Bluejays are also 23rd in this week's USA Today Coaches poll.

Creighton is 22nd in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down five spots from this time a week ago.

CU plays two games this week, starting with Wednesday's 8:01 pm home game vs. Providence. On Saturday, Creighton visits No. 2 Villanova.


Associated Press Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS

1

Gonzaga (59)

1618

28-0

1

2

Villanova (5)

1556

26-2

2

3

Kansas (1)

1503

24-3

3

4

Arizona

1356

25-3

5

5

UCLA

1316

24-3

6

6

Oregon

1297

24-4

7

7

Louisville

1267

22-5

8

8

North Carolina

1138

23-5

10

9

Baylor

1108

22-5

4

10

Duke

1014

22-5

12

11

Kentucky

943

22-5

13

12

West Virginia

908

21-6

9

13

Florida

822

22-5

15

14

Purdue

207

22-5

16

15

Cincinnati

733

24-3

18

16

Wisconsin

713

22-5

11

17

SMU

554

24-4

19

18

Virginia

427

18-8

14

19

Florida State

419

21-6

17

20

Saint Mary's (Cal)

375

24-3

22

21

Notre Dame

322

21-7

25

22

Butler

295

21-6

24

23

Creighton

178

22-5

20

24

Maryland

159

22-5

23

25

Wichita State

153

25-4

NR

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern California 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Monmouth 2, Miami (Fla.) 2, Virginia Tech 1, Vermont 1, Michigan 1.



USA Today Coaches Poll

1

Gonzaga (29)

28-0

797

1

2

Villanova (3)

26-2

768

2

3

Kansas

24-3

738

3

4

Arizona

25-3

665

6

5

UCLA

24-3

654

5

6

Louisville

22-5

620

7

7

Oregon

24-4

618

8

8

North Carolina

23-5

566

9

9

Baylor

22-5

534

4

10

Kentucky

22-5

493

11

11

Duke

22-5

446

14

12

Florida

22-5

421

13

13

West Virginia

21-6

413

12

14

Purdue

22-5

392

16

15

Wisconsin

22-5

354

10

16

Cincinnati

24-3

331

17

17

Notre Dame

21-7

250

20

18

St. Mary's

24-3

211

21

19

Virginia

18-8

196

15

20

Florida State

21-6

195

18

21

SMU

24-4

186

23

22

Butler

21-6

153

25

23

Creighton

22-5

111

22

24

Maryland

22-5

95

24

25

Wichita State

25-4

52

NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37; Southern California 26; Northwestern 19; Iowa State 15; Miami (Fla.) 11; Xavier 11; Middle Tennessee 10; Dayton 6; California 4; Kansas State 1; Virginia Commonwealth 1.

