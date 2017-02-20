Creighton Men's Basketball remains in Top 25 For 16th straight week

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Creighton Media Relations
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 23rd in the February 20th Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday.
Creighton (22-5, 9-5 BIG EAST) went 1-1 last week, falling at Seton Hall before defeating Georgetown yesterday.
The Bluejays have now been ranked 84 weeks in program history, with 56 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott. Creighton has now been ranked 16 different weeks this season, matching the 2012-13 team for most weeks as a ranked team in one campaign in program history. Creighton has also been ranked in 16 straight polls this season, the second-longest streak in program history.CU is one of three BIG EAST teams in this week's Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, while Butler is 22nd.
The Bluejays are also 23rd in this week's USA Today Coaches poll.
Creighton is 22nd in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down five spots from this time a week ago.
CU plays two games this week, starting with Wednesday's 8:01 pm home game vs. Providence. On Saturday, Creighton visits No. 2 Villanova.
Associated Press Poll
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|
Gonzaga (59)
|
1618
|
28-0
|
1
|
2
|
Villanova (5)
|
1556
|
26-2
|
2
|
3
|
Kansas (1)
|
1503
|
24-3
|
3
|
4
|
Arizona
|
1356
|
25-3
|
5
|
5
|
UCLA
|
1316
|
24-3
|
6
|
6
|
Oregon
|
1297
|
24-4
|
7
|
7
|
Louisville
|
1267
|
22-5
|
8
|
8
|
North Carolina
|
1138
|
23-5
|
10
|
9
|
Baylor
|
1108
|
22-5
|
4
|
10
|
Duke
|
1014
|
22-5
|
12
|
11
|
Kentucky
|
943
|
22-5
|
13
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
908
|
21-6
|
9
|
13
|
Florida
|
822
|
22-5
|
15
|
14
|
Purdue
|
207
|
22-5
|
16
|
15
|
Cincinnati
|
733
|
24-3
|
18
|
16
|
Wisconsin
|
713
|
22-5
|
11
|
17
|
SMU
|
554
|
24-4
|
19
|
18
|
Virginia
|
427
|
18-8
|
14
|
19
|
Florida State
|
419
|
21-6
|
17
|
20
|
Saint Mary's (Cal)
|
375
|
24-3
|
22
|
21
|
Notre Dame
|
322
|
21-7
|
25
|
22
|
Butler
|
295
|
21-6
|
24
|
23
|
Creighton
|
178
|
22-5
|
20
|
24
|
Maryland
|
159
|
22-5
|
23
|
25
|
Wichita State
|
153
|
25-4
|
NR
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern California 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Monmouth 2, Miami (Fla.) 2, Virginia Tech 1, Vermont 1, Michigan 1.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Gonzaga (29)
|
28-0
|
797
|
1
|
2
|
Villanova (3)
|
26-2
|
768
|
2
|
3
|
Kansas
|
24-3
|
738
|
3
|
4
|
Arizona
|
25-3
|
665
|
6
|
5
|
UCLA
|
24-3
|
654
|
5
|
6
|
Louisville
|
22-5
|
620
|
7
|
7
|
Oregon
|
24-4
|
618
|
8
|
8
|
North Carolina
|
23-5
|
566
|
9
|
9
|
Baylor
|
22-5
|
534
|
4
|
10
|
Kentucky
|
22-5
|
493
|
11
|
11
|
Duke
|
22-5
|
446
|
14
|
12
|
Florida
|
22-5
|
421
|
13
|
13
|
West Virginia
|
21-6
|
413
|
12
|
14
|
Purdue
|
22-5
|
392
|
16
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
22-5
|
354
|
10
|
16
|
Cincinnati
|
24-3
|
331
|
17
|
17
|
Notre Dame
|
21-7
|
250
|
20
|
18
|
St. Mary's
|
24-3
|
211
|
21
|
19
|
Virginia
|
18-8
|
196
|
15
|
20
|
Florida State
|
21-6
|
195
|
18
|
21
|
SMU
|
24-4
|
186
|
23
|
22
|
Butler
|
21-6
|
153
|
25
|
23
|
Creighton
|
22-5
|
111
|
22
|
24
|
Maryland
|
22-5
|
95
|
24
|
25
|
Wichita State
|
25-4
|
52
|
NR
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37; Southern California 26; Northwestern 19; Iowa State 15; Miami (Fla.) 11; Xavier 11; Middle Tennessee 10; Dayton 6; California 4; Kansas State 1; Virginia Commonwealth 1.
