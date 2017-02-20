Zoo offers program for low-income students

A day off from school called for a trip to the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

This treat is made possible thanks to the generosity of an anonymous foundation. They donated funding so low-income students have a fun, safe place to go when LPS is closed.

"Part of our mission, and who we have always been, is to provide opportunities no matter what your income ability is. We want them to come to the zoo and enjoy it like everyone else can," Ryan Gross, Creative Director, said.

The program kicked off this year; students from Randolph, Elliott, and Prescott elementary attend the camps.

"School counselors work with the children to see which ones are interested in science and biology."

Topics they learn about in camp.

"Its like school at the zoo," Gross, said.

This weeks theme was "paws, claws and jaws".

Students got hands on lessons about animals and how they use their bodies to survive.

The zoo hosts camps almost every day LPS is off.