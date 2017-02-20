Cook selected IIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NWU Sports

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. – Nebraska Wesleyan University sophomore Cooper Cook has been awarded the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor for the final week of the regular season. Cook was also selected the overall IIAC Male Athlete of the Week. This is the second time this season Cook is the IIAC Basketball Player of Week and Male Athlete of the Week as he also earned the recognition in November.Cook (Overland Park, Kan.) was the leading scorer for the Prairie Wolves in two games last week averaging 24.0 points and 8.5 rebounds on the week. He shot 64.2% from the field and made 7-12 3-point attempts for 58.3%.The sophomore forward recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Prairie Wolves win at Loras College Saturday (Feb. 21) where the Prairie Wolves clinched a share of the IIAC regular season title. He was 9-15 from the field and 4-7 on 3-point attempts.On Tuesday, Cook scored a team-high 21 points in just 17 minutes leading the Prairie Wolves to a school record 144 points against Kansas Christian. He was 3-5 on 3-pointers and also dished out a season-high four assists.Cook is tied for the team lead in scoring at 19.0 points per game and leads the IIAC with 80 made 3-pointers. He ranks 16th in NCAA III shooting 44.9% from 3-point range.Nebraska Wesleyan finished the regular season at 18-7 overall and 11-5 in IIAC play to earn a share of the conference championship in their first year in the new league. It is the first conference title for a NWU men’s basketball team since 2000 when they won the NIAC.NWU earned the No. 1 seed for the IIAC Postseason Tournament. They receive a first round bye and will host a Semifinal matchup on Thursday (Feb. 23) against the winner of #4 Simpson/#5 Central. Tip-off of the IIAC Semifinal game is set for 7 pm at Snyder Arena.