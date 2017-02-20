Allergies symptoms increase this season with warmer weather

We've been getting a taste of spring here lately in Lincoln with higher than normal temperatures in February.

The warmer weather may be wrecking havoc on your sinuses.

Local allergists said their offices have been busy especially with a rise in tree pollen.

It's something that usually doesn't happen until the first or second week in March.

"We have a very strangely mild winter and over this past week that we had temperatures render the tree pollen elevated already in February, which is quite unusual,” Allergist Dr. Petra Razdan said.

Doctors said our lack of winter overall has had an effect.

They said those who have seasonal problems look forward to the winter and the freezing which hasn't happened much this year.

"So, we've seen people who have increases in symptoms, you know doc, I usually have relief in the winter, but I just feel like I had all year round symptoms this year,” Dr. Razdan said.

If you're experiencing issues, allergists recommend you do things like nasal rinses and take an antihistamine.

They also encourage that you keep track of the daily pollen counts in your area.

"Some times when you have allergies you always try to play catch up and if you're a head of the game, then you might not have such a bad year. You might not need that antibiotic for sinus infection or bronchitis,” Razdan said.