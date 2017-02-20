Superhero's cross county trek for veterans

Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old.More >>
Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign for the next week-and-a-half.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign for the next week-and-a-half.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>