Superhero's cross county trek for veterans

There was a superhero sighting in Lincoln Monday.

His power isn’t flying or super strength, it’s just a big heart and a pair of walking shoes.

Allen Mullins, AKA Captain America, has walked more than 85,000 miles since 2009, bringing awareness for veterans. In his latest quest, he’s trekking through Nebraska.

"I just want to do stuff to help people and I figured sometimes you gotta go the extra mile to find those that need it," Mullins said.

The Georgia native's message is loudly displayed along America’s highways.

He sticks to more rural highways rather than the interstate, stopping to take pictures, and to share the motivation behind his journey.

"When you see someone cry that you don't know, because they have a leg and for the past 20 years they've been fighting VA hospitals to get it, and here is a single individual that walks 6 or 8 months and got the money for it, its things like that that's got me motivated doing this," he said.

This trip started in Springfield, Missouri and will end in Warm Springs, Oregon, with the goal of funding enough money for a new VA building there.

"There’s good bad ugly all over this country and I just look at it this way it starts with the person in the mirror, you wanna make a change that's what you do," he said.

He says he's been arrested 32 times for parading without a permit.

His loud costume and large American flag make him hard to miss.

"I keep it along patriotism,” Mullins said. “Superman said truth and justice is the American way, and Captain America is about as patriotic as it gets."

As Mullins travels, he finds shelter under bridges or behind truck stops – where ever is legal – unless a good Samaritan puts him up in a hotel.

He won't accept money —but he does encourage you to donate to his latest effort.

If you would like to donate, click here.