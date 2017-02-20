Rally to support local refugees

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Hundreds gathered along "O" street in Lincoln tonight. It was in support of local refugees.



"'O' street is a main thoroughfare in and out of the city, so we really see this as a threshold and wanted to represent symbolically and visually that we welcome you; that our doors are open," says Jodi Renee Giron, Lutheran Family Services.

Around 600 people lined up outside of Lutheran Family Services. They say it's not a protest. They just wanted to be a peaceful presence for immigrants here in Lincoln.

"There's a time for action. There's a time to be angry, but there's also a time to remember who we're working for. Who we care about, and to just stand with them," says Giron.

The coordinators of the event say it's not tied to any political party. Their only goal is to show solidarity and support for refugees.

Some of our viewers reacted to the support on our Facebook page.

Susan says "anyone who comes here legally and obeys our laws, can be here legally."

Maria says "I support the arrival of properly vetted refugees and legal immigrants."