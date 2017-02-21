Fatal accident in Dodge County

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident. They say it happened Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 23rd Street and Highway 30 in the Fremont area.

A car driven by 23-year-old Justin Renard of North Bend was hit by a tractor-trailer as it pulled into the intersection. 62-year-old Louis Dohmen of Columbus was driving the tractor-trailer and was treated and released from Fremont Health hospital.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The accident is still under investigation.