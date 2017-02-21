Willie Nelson coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, NE) - Country music icon Willie Nelson, with special guest Dwight Yoakam plus Robert Earl Keen, will be heading to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.



With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy," "Red Headed Stranger," and "Stardust." Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.



In the last five years alone, he delivered 10 new album releases, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the last three years of the ongoing Luck Reunion food and music festival at his ranch in Luck, TX during SXSW, announced the launch of his cannabis company Willie’s Reserve, and graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.



In 2015, Nelson added two more titles, “It’s A Long Story: My Life,” the unvarnished and complete story of Willie, hit bookshelves and landed him on the New York Times’ bestsellers list; and the new studio album with Merle Haggard titled Django And Jimmie, which debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Country album chart and #7 on Billboard‘s Top 200 album chart.



In November 2015, the Library of Congress honored him with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song for his contributions to popular music. He is the first country artist to receive the distinguished award. And this year began with the release of Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, a collection of 11 newly recorded Gershwin classics. The album debuted at #1 on both the Top Current Jazz chart, the Top Traditional Jazz chart, and recently earned Nelson his eighth Grammy at the 2017 Grammy Awards.



WHAT: Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Dwight Yoakam plus Robert Earl Keen

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2017

SHOW TIME: 6:00 p.m. / Gates 5:30 p.m.

RESERVED ADMISSION: $41, $70, $90, $100, $130 (subject to applicable fees)

ON-SALE DATE: Friday, February 24 @ 10 a.m.

VENUE: Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, Nebraska