Armed robbery investigation

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday, near 9th and G street.

Officers say four to six males forced their way inside an apartment and demanded money, two of them had hand guns.

Victims told the men they didn't know what money they were talking about.

The men left the house without money.

There were no injuries reported.