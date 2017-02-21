Teenager cited after smashing mailboxes

Stephon Friesen, 19, was cited and released after smashing mailboxes with a bat.

It happened near SW 70th and West A St, Sunday.

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office said a witness saw Friesen smashing mailboxes. Officials say the witness followed Friesen for a while, then turned vehicle description over to deputies.

Deputies located his car near SW 63rd and West O. Friesen was cited and released for three counts of criminal mischief.