Chris Brown is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Courtesy of Pinnacle Bank Arena press release:

(Lincoln, NE) — Celebrating some of the biggest names in music today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling, singer-songwriter Chris Brown brings the Party to cities across North America this summer with The Party Tour, announced today. Produced by Live Nation, The Party Tour features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G for 33 nights of soul-baring performances, and an all-star set for a 2+ hour powerhouse show each night. Chris kicks off the party as his friends join him throughout the night – the party begins when the show begins! Fans are urged to get there on time each night to be part of this historical movement! The anthem of the night was teased in Brown’s current single “Party” ft. Gucci Mane, Usher. The Party Tour begins a seven-week run on Friday, March 31 in Baltimore, with stops in Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Lincoln on April 10, culminating on Tuesday, May 23 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit livenation.com.



The Party Tour will launch an exclusive fan club pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time, through Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m. Exclusive VIP packages available at VIPnation.com. General onsale begins Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit livenation.com.



A Citi® cardmember pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 22 at 12 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass® Program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.



The Party Tour:

Fri Mar 31,Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

Sat Apr 01, Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

Sun Apr 02, Boston, MA, TD Garden

Tue Apr 04, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Thu Apr 06, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Fri Apr 07, Detroit, MI, The Palace at Auburn Hills

Sun Apr 09, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

Mon Apr 10, Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Apr 11, Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

Thu Apr 13, New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

Sat Apr 15, Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

Sun Apr 16, Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

Tue Apr 18, Jacksonville, FL, Veterans Memorial Arena

Thu Apr 20, Hampton, VA, Hampton Coliseum

Fri Apr 21, Washington, DC, Verizon Center

Sat Apr 22, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Mon Apr 24, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Fri Apr 28, Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

Sat Apr 29, Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

Sun Apr 30, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 02, Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

Thu May 04, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Sat May 06, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Mon May 08, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Wed May 10, Portland, OR, Moda Center

Thu May 11, Seattle, WA, KeyArena

Sat May 13, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Mon May 15, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tue May 16, Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

Thu May 18, San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Fri May 19, San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl

Sat May 20, Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue May 23, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum



Chris Brown

Celebrating ten years in the music business, Chris Brown arrived on the music scene in 2005 as a 16-year-old with his hit single “Run It!” from his eponymous debut album. Since then he’s racked up 10 million album sales worldwide, six No. 1 singles (two on the Hot 100; four on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs), 11 top 10 Hot 100 singles and 22 top 10 singles on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Meanwhile, his total song sales stand at 69 million and he has over one billion views on VEVO. Adding the coveted Grammy Award to his collection for F.A.M.E., Brown is the recipient of over 40 awards, including Billboard Music Awards for Artist of the Year (2006) and Top R&B Artist (2012), four BET Awards for Best Male R&B Artist and MTV Video Music Awards for Best Male Video and Best Choreography for “Turn Up the Music” (2012). In 2014, Brown released his sixth studio album X, which featured the platinum-plus selling single “Loyal” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga, and eventually earned Brown three Grammy nominations. In 2015, the success of many of his hits, including “Zero,” “Liquor,” and “Ayo,” led Brown to be named the #5 Rhythmic Artist of The Year and the #6 Urban Artist Of The Year, according to Mediabase’s year-end chart information. Brown, released his current single and video “Party” ft. Gucci Mane and Usher in December 2016. “Party” will be included on Brown’s forthcoming eighth studio album, slated for release in 2017. http://www.chrisbrownworld.com.



50 Cent

50 Cent exploded on the music scene in 2003 and has been rewriting hip hop history ever since. Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ his debut album made history when it sold 872,000 copies, breaking the record for first-week sales of any major label debut in the entire SoundScan era, remaining at #1 for six weeks and was certified platinum 9-times by the RIAA. To date, 50 Cent has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide and has received numerous awards including 13 Grammy nominations throughout his career. The release of his third album, Curtis, in September 2007 dominated the album charts selling over one million copies worldwide and garnered two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance. In November 2009, 50 Cent released his fourth studio album, Before I Self Destruct, which received wide critical acclaim. 50 Cent's fifth studio album, Animal Ambition features collaborations with Trey Songz, Yo Gotti, Jadakiss, Styles P and more. http://50cent.com/.



Fabolous

As one of hip-hop’s most consistent hitmakers since 1998, Grammy-nominated Platinum Recording Artist “Fabolous” is the definition of a people’s champ. Brooklyn-bred and industry-tested, the rapper lovingly known as F-A-B-O, or simply Fab is one of hip-hop’s most consistent hitmakers with a catalog of certified gems and hit singles (“Make Me Better,” “Into You,” “Breathe”) and a long list of collaborators, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj. http://www.myfabolouslife.com/.



O.T. Genasis

O.T. Genasis hails from Atlanta, but his roots are firmly planted in Long Beach. His first official release, “CoCo” became a viral sensation accumulating over 200 million views on YouTube and is certified Platinum. Signed to Busta Ryhmes Conglomerate Entertainment, O.T. Genasis debut is one of the most anticipated forthcoming releases in hip hop today. http://www.otgenasis.com/.



Kap G

Kap G made his i am OTHER / Atlantic debut with last year’s acclaimed “EL SOUTHSIDE” mixtape, hosted by DJ Drama. The project – which includes production from Pharrell Williams and guest spots from Young Thug, YFN Lucci, Nechie, and Ca$h Out – is highlighted by the breakout single, “Girlfriend” – the video has exceeded 13 million and the audio has received over 33 million streams worldwide. http://www.therealkapg.com/.