CSX railroad's top 2 executives retiring this spring

Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.More >>
Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of drunken driving and other crimes related to an Omaha collision that left his 8-year-old daughter in what prosecutors say is a persistent vegetative state.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
There's another open house at 5:30 p.m. at Roper Elementary School. City representatives and project consultants plan on discussing the project design with anyone that attends. The construction is to improve West 'A' Street from the West City limits to Folsom Street.More >>
There's another open house at 5:30 p.m. at Roper Elementary School. City representatives and project consultants plan on discussing the project design with anyone that attends. The construction is to improve West 'A' Street from the West City limits to Folsom Street.More >>