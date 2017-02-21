Man killed in Fremont crash identified

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Authorities have released the name of a car driver killed in a collision with a semitrailer on the west side of Fremont.

The accident occurred around 4:20 a.m. Monday. Police say a westbound car turned north onto U.S. Highway 30 and was struck by the northbound truck.

Police say the car driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified him as 23-year-old Justin Renard, who lived in North Bend. The truck driver was identified as 62-year-old Louis Dohmen, of Columbus. He was treated at Fremont Health Medical Center and released.

The collision is being investigated.

