Lincoln Stars to host Disney And Nickelodeon night on Saturday

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars are set to host Disney and Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Ice Box.

Four fans will participate in a hockey obstacle course similar to Nickelodeon GUTS at the first intermission of the game and Disney music will be played throughout the night.

The kid-friendly theme fits in conjunction with the Family Night deal that packages four tickets, four shirts, four frisbees and four hot dog/soda combo meals for $64.

"We had an outstanding turnout for our Family Night on Dec. 17 and are expecting a similar crowd this weekend," Stars President Adam Micheletti said. "Our goal is to provide a family-friendly atmosphere and Disney and Nickelodeon Night is another step towards doing that."

Puck drop between the Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede is set for 7:05 p.m.

