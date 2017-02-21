Lincoln Stars to host Disney And Nickelodeon night on Saturday

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Lincoln Stars
Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars are set to host Disney and Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Ice Box.
Four fans will participate in a hockey obstacle course similar to Nickelodeon GUTS at the first intermission of the game and Disney music will be played throughout the night.
The kid-friendly theme fits in conjunction with the Family Night deal that packages four tickets, four shirts, four frisbees and four hot dog/soda combo meals for $64.
"We had an outstanding turnout for our Family Night on Dec. 17 and are expecting a similar crowd this weekend," Stars President Adam Micheletti said. "Our goal is to provide a family-friendly atmosphere and Disney and Nickelodeon Night is another step towards doing that."
Puck drop between the Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Stars mobile app is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores with "tap to buy" tickets, in-game push notifications and a rewards program that puts fans in the skates of a player. Download Now!
For tickets and information regarding ticket packages for the 2016-2017 season call the box office at 402-474-7827 or log on to lincolnstars.com.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.