Coalition unites farmers and educators against high property taxes

Posted by: Abigail Wood

"Obviously you're wondering what's wrong with my little stool," Jerry Stahr says, holding up a three-legged stool with uneven legs. "right now, this is what our taxes look like. Income, property, and sales. We're way out of balance. This is supposed to be able to stand, folks."

Too often in the battle against high property taxes, landowners come nose-to-nose with public schools. If schools want more funding, taxes have to go up. A new coalition, Nebraskans United for Property Tax Reform and Education, brings farmers and educators side-by-side.

"Low levels of state funding for public education is at the heart of property tax issues," said Mike Lucas with York Public Schools. "It's not school spending. It's a funding problem."

The coalition has everyone from the Farm Bureau to the Greater Nebraska Schools Association. They want income and sales tax to pay into school funding as well as property taxes. They're pushing lawmakers to do something about it.

"What I see happening in rural Nebraska is school boards who say 'I can't go forward any more with this, we're going to have to cut programming,'" said Al Davis, with Independent Cattlemen of NE. "So what do we do when we cut programming? We hurt students, and we hurt the future of the state of Nebraska."

In a recent poll from Reform for Nebraska's Future, 77 percent of Nebraskans support property tax reform.