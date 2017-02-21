Make-A-Wish gives hope to teenager

Celeste Luedtke, 18, flips through a photo album holding memories of her trip to Hawaii.

"I liked horseback riding and relaxing at the pool," Celeste Luedtke, wish recipient, said.

Celeste was born with hydrocephalus. She has an excess of fluid in her brain and, if it isn't treated properly, that backup will create pressure, potentially fatal for Celeste.

To help, she has a shunt in her in head to help drain the fluid.

Last year, the Make–A–Wish foundation sent Celeste and her family to Hawaii for one week.

"It's great for people that want to get away from their disability for a little bit and not have to worry about how your feeling or what others think of you," Luedtke, said.

Celeste, her two brothers, and parents all traveled together.

"It was the first time where she was able to just be a kid and have joy," Sharill Luedtke, Celeste’s mother, said.

Joy, hope, and strength, its the foundation Make–A–Wish was built on.

"She uses the word hope quite a bit when she talks about Make–A–Wish and her experience with it," Scott Luedtke, Celeste’s father, said.

An experience that took her horseback riding, fishing, to a luau and gave her hope that moments, like ones spent in Hawaii, are possible no matter a person's limitation.