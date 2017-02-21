Make-A-Wish gives hope to teenager

Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon.More >>
Officials say a deadly uprising at a Nebraska prison began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from their cells.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s public parking is at a crossroads.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Waverly mom, Courtney Bower, needs expensive MS treatmentMore >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
Camp Solaris, in firth Nebraska, built the first aerial park in the state.More >>