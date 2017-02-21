Huskers head west for Mary Nutter Classic

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska softball team wraps up the opening month of the 2017 season this weekend when the Huskers travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

February has taken Nebraska to Mexico, Florida and now California, where the Huskers will seek their first victory of the season. The month has also seen Nebraska face the most difficult schedule in the country and arguably the most challenging stretch of games in program history.

The Huskers have opened the season with eight straight losses, all to teams currently ranked in the top 25. The schedule does not get much easier this weekend, as NU faces No. 15 Tennessee and No. 20 Missouri, while also taking on California and Oregon State, both of whom are receiving votes in the top 25.

Nebraska opens the tournament on Friday against the 15th-ranked Volunteers in a contest that will mark the Huskers’ school-record eighth consecutive game against a ranked opponent. NU then takes on Cal and Missouri in back-to-back games Saturday before closing the tournament against Oregon State on Sunday. California received the most votes of any team not ranked in this week’s NFCA coaches’ poll, while OSU got one vote in this week’s poll after receiving the third-most votes of any non-ranked team the previous week.

Fans can listen to all four games this weekend for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG Husker Sports Network. Fans also have the option to watch a live stream of nearly every game this weekend - including every Husker game - by purchasing a monthly subscription to FloSoftball for $19.99.

This Week's Top 10

1. Although Nebraska has started the season 0-8, all eight losses have come to teams currently ranked in the top 25.

2. Nebraska has played a nation-leading eight ranked opponents, two more than any other team.

3. The Huskers face four opponents from a Power Five Conference this weekend, increasing their streak to 11 consecutive games vs. Power Five teams.

4. NU opens its weekend schedule against No. 15 Tennessee. That will mark the Huskers’ eighth straight game against a ranked opponent, the longest streak in school history.

5. Nebraska has defeated a ranked opponent each of the last six years at the Mary Nutter Classic.

6. Tennessee enters the Mary Nutter Classic with a 10-0 record. Nebraska has played four consecutive games against undefeated opponents.

7. The combined record of Nebraska’s first six opponents this season is 46-6, and each of those six losses have come to a fellow NU opponent.

8. Nebraska has faced eight starting pitchers this season. Those eight starters have combined for a 33-0 record and a 1.20 ERA.

9. Including this weekend, each of NU’s first 12 games have come against teams that are either ranked or receiving votes in this week’s top 25.

10. Based on this week’s NFCA poll, Nebraska will play 16 of its first 28 games against ranked teams.

NU Opponents Proving Hard to Beat

Each of Nebraska’s first eight opponents this season are currently ranked in the NFCA coaches’ poll, so it should come as no surprise that wins have been hard to come by for every team that has faced the teams on NU’s schedule.

• Heading into play this week, the combined record of Nebraska’s first eight opponents is 46-6 (.885).

• Exclude the round-robin Puerto Vallarta College Classic - where Auburn, BYU, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Washington all played each other once - and Nebraska’s opponents are 36-0 this spring.

• Each of the Huskers’ last four games have come against undefeated opponents.

• Offensively, Nebraska’s lineup - which featured only four hitters with 200 career at bats at the beginning of the season - has faced some of the nation’s top pitchers.

• In its first eight games, NU has faced two All-America pitchers, four all-region pitchers and three hurlers who were named their conference’s 2016 pitcher of the year.

• The eight starting pitchers Nebraska has faced have combined to post a perfect 33-0 record this season. That perfect record is even more astonishing considering each of NU’s first four opponents played each other as part of the round-robin Puerto Vallarta College Classic.

• Nebraska’s first six opponents have combined to post a 1.52 ERA while allowing only 1.8 runs per game.

• The Huskers’ first eight opponents have combined to play 14 games against teams in this week’s top 25. In those 14 games vs. ranked teams, NU’s opponents have posted a 1.96 ERA while allowing just 2.1 runs per game.

Nebraska vs. Ranked Opponents

Nebraska is 0-7 vs. ranked opponents in 2017 with two more ranked foes awaiting the Huskers this weekend in No. 15 Tennessee and No. 20 Missouri.

• All eight of NU’s games have come against teams ranked in this week’s NFCA poll. The Huskers have played more top-25 opponents than any team in the country.

• Including this weekend, each of Nebraska’s first 12 games of the season will come against teams who have either been ranked or received votes in the top 25.

• Nebraska has played seven straight games vs. ranked foes. That ties for the longest streak in school history and is the longest ever during regular-season play.

• When Nebraska plays No. 15 Tennessee on Friday, it will mark the first time in the 42-year history of the program that NU has played eight straight games vs. ranked foes.

• Nebraska has played half of its early-season schedule - four of its eight games - against top-three opponents (one game vs. No. 1/3 Oklahoma, one game vs. No. 2 Auburn and two games at No. 3/1 Florida State).

• Including its 0-7 record against ranked teams this season, Nebraska has lost 11 consecutive games vs. ranked opponents dating back to a 1-0 victory over No. 1 Michigan on April 8, 2016.

Husker History at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Nebraska is competing in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic for the seventh straight season and for the eighth time overall.

• The Huskers own a 15-19 record at the tournament.

• NU is 6-14 all-time vs. ranked teams at the event.

• Nebraska has defeated one ranked opponent in each of the last six years at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

• Twelve of Nebraska’s last 13 losses at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic have come to a ranked team.

All Hands on Deck

Nebraska’s largest roster in school history has been utilized to the fullest extent so far this season.

• Through only eight games, 16 of Nebraska’s 20 healthy players have earned multiple starts. NU has also utilized multiple starters at every position except third base.

• Senior All-America third baseman MJ Knighten is the only Husker who has started all eight games at the same position. Knighten and junior Austen Urness are the only two Huskers who have started all eight games.

• Nebraska has used a different starting lineup and a different batting in order in all eight games.

• Seven Huskers have earned starts at multiple positions through the season’s first eight games.

• Nebraska has seen a player make her first career start at every position this season except third base, left field and center field.

Scouting No. 15 Tennessee (10-0)

Tennessee enters the Mary Nutter Classic with a perfect 10-0 record following a 9-0 five-inning win at New Mexico State on Monday. The Volunteers remained at No. 15 in this week’s NFCA coaches’ poll.

UT has outscored its opponents 102-11 this season, including 47-1 over its last four games. The Vols have won half of their games by at least 10 runs, with only two contests decided by fewer than five runs - a 4-0 victory over Middle Tennessee and an 8-6 win vs. DePaul.

Offensively, Tennessee is batting .411 as a team while averaging more than 10 runs per game. Four Volunteers are hitting .500 or better, led by Meghan Gregg. Gregg is batting .607 (17-for-28) and leads UT with four doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs. Megan Geer is hitting .522 with 10 RBIs and a team-high 10 walks. Brooke Vines is 16-for-32 (.500) this spring with five stolen bases. Jenna Holcomb is also batting .500 (14-for-28) with a team-high two triples. Abby Lockman, the younger sister of former Husker pitcher Emily Lockman, is tied for the team lead with two home runs while ranking second in doubles (3) and RBIs (13) to complement a .368 average.

In the circle, Tennessee boasts a 0.98 team ERA, while posting a shutout in five of its 10 games. Matty Moss leads the team in wins (5), appearances (7) and innings (27.0). She is 5-0 with a 1.30 ERA. Opponents are hitting only .167 against Moss and have struck out 32 times against only five walks. Caylan Arnold has started a team-high five games and is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Arnold has allowed only one unearned run in 22.0 innings, while limiting opposing hitters to a .143 average and striking out 21. Kelsey Morrison (0-0, 1.62 ERA in 4.1 IP) and Alex Brake (1-0, 3.82 ERA in 3.2 IP) round out the Tennessee staff.

Scouting California (7-1)

Cal owns a 7-1 record and has won four straight games heading into a Wednesday matchup at Saint Mary’s. The Bears own a pair of wins over Illinois and Georgia Tech and also split two games with North Carolina. Cal received 31 votes in this week’s NFCA coaches’ poll, the most of any non-ranked team.

California is outscoring its opponents by an average of two runs per game, and three of Cal’s seven wins have come by two runs or less. California is averaging 6.0 runs per game.

Offensively, the Bears boast a .296 batting average. Cal has yet to hit a home run this season, but the Bears average two extra-base hits per game. Jazmyn Jackson leads the team with a .393 average and nine RBIs, and eight of her 11 hits have gone for extra bases, including seven doubles. Lindsay Rood owns a .350 average and paces the Bears with nine runs and three stolen bases. Kobie Pettis is batting .348, while Kylie Reed is hitting .345 with 10 hits and eight RBIs in eight games. Vanessa Alvarez (.316) and Alleah Laxamana (.308) round out a group of six Cal regulars hitting above .300.

In the circle, Cal boasts a 2.93 ERA and is limiting opponents to 3.9 runs per game. Zoe Conley has thrown nearly two-thirds of the Bears’ total innings this season, compiling a 3-1 record with a 1.91 ERA in 36.2 innings. She has added one save, while striking out 27. Stephanie Trzcinski has seen the most action behind Conley, posting a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA in 9.1 innings. Katie Sutherland-Finch has made three relief appearances this season and thrown only 5.0 innings, yet she is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Kourney Shaw (0-0, 1.75 ERA in 4.0 IP) rounds out the California staff.

Scouting No. 20 Missouri (5-2)

Missouri enters the Mary Nutter Classic with a 5-2 record and a No. 20 national ranking. The Tigers went 1-1 at the rain-shortened Arizona State Littlewood Classic last week, defeating South Dakota before falling to Illinois State. In the opening weekend of the season, the Tigers handed No. 13 James Madison its only loss of the year.

Despite its 5-2 record, Missouri has only outscored its opponents 30-27 this spring. Both of the Tigers’ losses have come by four or more runs, while all five Missouri wins have been decided by four or fewer runs, including a pair of one-run victories.

Offensively, Missouri is batting .272 as a team while averaging 4.3 runs per game. Five Tiger regulars are hitting above .300, led by Kirsten Mack. Mack leads the team with a .400 average, eight hits and six runs. Kolby Romaine is hitting .357 with two doubles and one home run, while Rylee Pierce owns a .357 average. Braxton Burnside has been Missouri’s top slugger, pacing MU with three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs while batting .318. Cayla Kessinger (.308) rounds out the Tigers’ quintet of .300 hitters.

In the circle, Missouri boasts a 3.43 ERA while allowing 3.9 runs per game. Opponents are batting .293 against the Tigers while posting a .343 on-base percentage. Madi Norman has thrown nearly twice as many innings as any other Tiger, compiling a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.80 ERA in 20.0 innings. Norman has added 14 strikeouts while nine of the 20 hits she has allowed have gone for extra bases. Cheyenne Baxter has seen the most action behind Norman, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.39 ERA in 10.1 innings. Baxter has struck out 12 and walked only one. Parker Conrad (1-0, 3.50 ERA in 8.0 IP) and Danielle Baumgartner (1-1, 4.85 ERA in 8.2 IP) round out the Missouri staff.

Scouting Oregon State (6-2)

Oregon State enters the Mary Nutter Classic with a 6-2 record. The Beavers opened the year with five straight wins - including a pair of run-rule victories - but have lost two of their last three games. Oregon State earned one vote in this week’s NFCA coaches’ poll after receiving the third-most votes of any non-ranked team the previous week.

OSU has been run-ruled in each of its two losses, including a 14-0 defeat to Tennessee in its final game last week. Despite being outscored 32-8 in its two losses, Oregon State has still outscored its opponents 47-41 on the season.

Offensively, Oregon State is batting .315 as a team. The Beavers have slugged 12 home runs in only eight games while scoring an average of 5.9 runs per game. Shelby Weeks leads OSU with a blistering .542 average, as she is 13-for-24 this season. Natalie Hampton is batting .385 with a pair of doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. McKenna Arriola has also driven in seven runs, as have Alysha Everett and former Husker Sammi Noland. Hampton is batting .385, while Arriola is hitting .333. Everett and Noland are both hitting .292, while Everett leads Oregon State with three home runs.

Defensively, Oregon State averages nearly two errors per game. The Beavers boast a 3.57 ERA but are allowing an average of 5.1 runs per game thanks to 16 unearned runs (2.0 per game). Nerissa Eason has been OSU’s workhorse, compiling a 4-1 record with a 3.78 ERA in 29.2 innings. She has started five of Oregon State’s eight games and has struck out 28, but walked 25. Taylor Cotton has posted a 2-1 record and a 1.31 ERA in 10.2 innings. She has struck out 13 but walked 10, while only two of the nine runs she has allowed have been earned. Meehra Nelson (0-0, 5.25 ERA in 4.0 IP) and Shawna Burke (0-0, 6.00 ERA in 4.2 IP) round out the Beaver staff.