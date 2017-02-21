Hundreds protest U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer Tuesday

Hundreds of Nebraskans met downtown in front the Grand Manse Tuesday hoping to get U.S. senator Deb Fischer's attention.

Many felt ignored by the senator on variety of issues including the confirmation of U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Fischer spoke at a private luncheon inside hosted by the Lincoln Independent Business Association.

Protesters stood outside with a signs in hand and chanting to let their voices be heard.

"I’m a little frustrated with my inability to contact her. I sent letters to our office and I called her office,” Crete Participant Tim Renker said.

"It makes a lot of people angry because they are essentially working for us for the people of Nebraska why are our voices not being heard,” Lincoln Participant Theresa Catalano said.

The group, Indivisible Lincoln, organized the “Make Fischer Listen” rally.

Some of the protesters went inside of the Grand Manse wanting to ask their questions to Fischer directly.

They were later told by police to leave.

Don Graff was among the group who went in the building.

"We need to communicate and she needs to be accountable for the things she's signing on to and the things she's saying and doing and we're not getting that back here.” Osceola Participant Don Graff said.

Senator Fischer never made a public announcement.

She exited from the back to her SUV.

Here is a Statement from Senator Fischer’s Office:

"This week, she is meeting with constituents who have been waiting to meet with her for some time. Our office receives hundreds of invitations every year and Senator Fischer tries to respond to as many as possible."

The participants in today's rally hope to have a town hall with Senator Fischer in the future.