Excellence In Education: Learning Lunch

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some teachers spent their lunch break talking about science. It was for one of the monthly learning lunches put on by LPS.

Tuesday’s learning lunch was called 'A Guide For Science Education Today.'

At the event, Curriculum Specialist James Blake spoke about the importance of a strong science curriculum in schools and the upcoming changes to science standards in the state.

He says the district needs to support future scientists, beginning with elementary schools.

"As a system, we need to keep pushing ourselves to not get caught up on just knowledge,” said Curriculum Specialist, James Blake. “Where students might just think science is just a vocabulary test and continue to expand all the great things that science is and what we want it to be."

The next Learning Lunch will take place March 28th and will discuss art education.