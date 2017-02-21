Nebraska lawmakers considering approaches to payday lending

Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
Wally Rex Smith or "Weird Wally" died yesterday at 76-years-old.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the Buffet Cancer Center dedication ceremony. Vice President Biden said, "I'll bet you, almost everyone of you in this room has been touched by Cancer." He was in Omaha for the ribbon cutting to unveil the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, that open's in June. The facility cost more than $300 million to build and was made possible by several contributors, most notably Walter Scott and his late-wife Suzanne. I...More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
Some local elementary students got a glimpse into next year Wednesday.More >>
A local car dealer icon was remembered by hundreds of friends and family Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
Officials say a deadly uprising at a Nebraska prison began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from their cells.More >>
