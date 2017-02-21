Anti Discrimination bill surfaces again at Capitol

Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
"And then people started to hear his mother cry and that flipped a switch in a lot of individuals. Hearing that," ER nurse Luke Johnston paused in his remembering, then continued, "I can still hear it today."More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon.More >>
A Nebraska telecommunications regulator has resigned following criticism that he worked part-time for a telecommunications consulting firm.More >>
Gage County officials say a Beatrice man has been killed in a lawn mower accident.More >>
"They looked at me and said, 'you're warm, you're in!', said Vietnam veteran Mike McConnell.More >>
Attorney General Doug Peterson today announced that Nebraska has joined with 46 other states and the District of Columbia in an $18.5 million settlement with the Target Corporation to resolve the states' investigation into the retail company's 2013 data breach.More >>
Most of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska are located near the state's biggest cities of Lincoln and Omaha.More >>
