Police investigate possible shots fired

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating possible shots fired Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area near 21st and G Streets at 8 p.m. Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots followed by several people running from the area. Police say no shell casings were located, no damage or injury reported. They do not have any suspects at this time.

The investigation is still on going.