Girls who fled state treatment center in Geneva are captured

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GENEVA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say they've captured all 11 girls who escaped from the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva.

The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department said Tuesday night that two girls left the grounds around 5:30 p.m. The department says a fire alarm was pulled around 7:30 p.m., which unlocked doors in a cottage and allowed nine more girls to flee the campus.

The department said Wednesday morning that all the girls were back in custody and returned to the Fillmore County facility by 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The department says an investigation will be undertaken to find out what policies or procedures should be changed to prevent future escapes.