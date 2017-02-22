Kansas woman killed in Nebraska collision, patrol says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Kansas woman killed in Nebraska collision, patrol says

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a Kansas woman has died in a head-on collision in south-central Nebraska.
       

The collision was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 183, about four miles north of Holdrege. The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound car collided with a southbound semitrailer, killing the car driver.
       

She was identified as 26-year-old Satien Marie Vest, of Emporia, Kansas. The patrol identified the truck driver as 63-year-old Wayne Tresz, of Vinton, Iowa. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
       

The collision is being investigated.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.