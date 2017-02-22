Mom who wouldn't let daughter's fight end charged with abuse

Authorities have charged a Grand Island woman for not letting someone stop a fight between her teenage daughter and another girl.



Court records say the 36-year-old woman is charged with felony intentional child abuse. We are not naming her in order to preserve the privacy of her daughter. We generally don't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Authorities say the woman's 15-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl had agreed to fight each other. The older girl got the upper hand and began choking her opponent, according to court documents. Police say the woman wouldn't let a bystander pull the girls apart or stop her daughter from choking the other girl.



Police say the 15-year-old will be charged with strangulation. The younger girl will be charged with mutual consent assault.

