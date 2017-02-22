Lincoln Police arrest man for stealing a car

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police have arrested a man for possessing stolen property.

Police say an officer noticed a group of men arguing near SW Centennial and O Streets a little after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday by a 2006 Black Ford Taurus.

When the officer approached the group, a 23-year-old man said he was the owner of the black Ford Taurus and it had been stolen days earlier.

Police found the key and key fob of the stolen car in the pocket of Albino Mesess, 31, of Lincoln.

Mesess was arrested for possessing stolen property