Excellence in Education: Lincoln East Prepares for National Science Bowl

Congratulations are in order for a group of future scientists. Five Lincoln East High School students are headed to the National Science Bowl.



"It's to test students' ability to sort of answer questions in this high-stakes, high-speed environment over lots of subjects of science. Chemistry, physics, biology," says participant Jesse, a senior at Lincoln East.



After winning their regional competition this month, the group earned a spot to compete at nationals. Another team from Lincoln East also competed at Regionals, placing third.

In April, the five students will head to Washington D.C. to face off against other schools. But before that, they have to prepare!On Wednesday, students spent the morning quizzing each other about genetics and scientific properties.



Students will compete over the course of 5 days.

The competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy and is in it's 26th year.