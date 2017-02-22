South 70th Lanes Closed For Water Main Break - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

South 70th Lanes Closed For Water Main Break

Beginning today, traffic on S. 70th Street at Old Post Road, between South and Van Dorn streets, will be restricted to single north and southbound lanes during water main and street repairs. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible. Lanes are expected to reopen this weekend or early next week.

