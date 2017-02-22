Keith Williams takes plea deal

Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest. Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday. They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside. Officers found the man in the backyard. They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.More >>
Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges. According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th. Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis. Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested. "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...More >>
Weather permitting, temporary nighttime ramp closures are scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 20 at three Lincoln I-80 interchanges.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Police are responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank on 70th street just south of A St.More >>
The start of the 33rd Street rehabilitation project between Holdrege Street and Madison Avenue has been delayed until Monday, June 19.More >>
Financial documents show Cabela's had been trying to sell itself months before an investor declared its big stake and publicly pushed for the sale.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon.More >>
Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.More >>
Rain for Saturday, GREAT weather to follow...More >>
