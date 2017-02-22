Keith Williams takes plea deal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Husker Coach Keith Williams was back in court today.

Wednesday, Williams appeared in court for a disposition without trial. He pleaded no contest to 3rd offense DUI and was sentenced to 36 months probation and 30 days in jail, but the judge says he can apply for house arrest. Williams also has to pay a $1,000 fine.

The judge said he can apply for house arrest since Williams is seeking treatment, and this is a learning opportunity for him and his team.

"Through what he's learned, he's going to use this to incentivize his players, his kids, his family; everybody," said Williams' attorney, John Ball. "That's what anybody has to do. Everybody makes mistakes. It's how you deal with them, and he's done it right."

Back in August of last year, Williams rear ended his Camero into an Uber driver. Public records say Williams and the other driver were exchanging information when he provided his health insurance as his car insurance. That's when the other party decided to call police.

Officers say Williams' blood alcohol concentration was 0.15. He was initially charged with felony DUI charges, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor because of the breathalyzer's margin of error.

Williams two other offenses were in California in 2004 and 2009.