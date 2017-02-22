Driver pleads guilty in crash death of Hastings pedestrian - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ An April sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 76-year-old Hastings woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
        Online court records say Marylin Gish pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor count. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 24.
        Police say Gish was driving a pickup Sept. 7 when she turned onto the street Joyce Schiffler was crossing and struck the 72-year-old woman. Gish told police she didn't see Schiffler, who died later at a Lincoln hospital.

