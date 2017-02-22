Attempted armed robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Tuesday night LPD responded to a home robbery near 33rd and Y just before 1:30.

Officers say the homeowner, a 38-year-old woman, heard a knock at the door. They say when she answered, two men barged into the home and one had a knife. The resident was shoved by one of the suspects, while the other threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money.

The victim went upstairs to hide and call police.

Police say the suspects only got away with a pair of headphones. The investigation is still ongoing.