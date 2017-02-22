U.S. Marshals Warn Public About Scam

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning the public of a telephone scam involving a man posing as a U.S. Marshal. The man reportedly identifies himself as a U.S. Marshal while calling victims to advise that he or she has missed federal grand jury but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

There are several reported incidents of this scam taking place this week in the Omaha metro area. The Marshals Service became aware of the scam after receiving several calls from concerned citizens.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek payment of fines or fees from individuals via telephone.

The U.S. Marshals Service urges individuals not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers and highly recommends the public report similar crimes to the FBI or their local police or Sheriff’s office if they are the victims of fraud. For internet related fraud, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center can be contacted at www.ic3.gov.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.