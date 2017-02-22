Lincoln man finds stolen car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln man finds stolen car

Imagine finding your stolen car outside of your home days after it was taken.

That's what happened to 24–year–old Nathan Sandahl early Wednesday morning.

Police said  he and two friends were arguing with 31–year–old Albino Mesess near Centennial Mall and O streets by the stolen 2006  black Ford Taurus.

Sandahl's roommate is the one who spotted it first.

"He told the guy that he'd let him off like just hand over the keys and you can walk, but he refused and argued that it was his car and my buddy got louder,” Car Owner Nathan Sandahl said.

Officers later arrested Mesess for stolen property.

They said they found the car's key and fob in his pocket.

The Taurus was reported stolen this past Saturday from the Super C at 17th and L streets.

It was left running.

"He was like in an argument with my friend at the time and I was like you not only the stole my car. You have the keys to my car and wearing my hat that was in the car,” Sandahl said.

Sandahl lives in some apartments next to where he discovered his car.

He recently bought it and he's glad to have it back.

"I couldn't believe it was not even a block from where I was living at. I was relieved. It has been four days. I thought I was gone,” Sandahl said.

Police said  Mesess denies stealing the car.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Husker receiver Stanley Morgan arrested on drug charges

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>

  • Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

    Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

    Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

    Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.        

    More >>

    Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.        

    More >>

  • Dog heading to the state penitentiary

    Dog heading to the state penitentiary

    Dog heading to the state penitentiary

    One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.

    More >>

    One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.