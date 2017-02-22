Lincoln man finds stolen car

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges. According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th. Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis. Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested. "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...More >>
Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.
One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend.
Weather permitting, temporary nighttime ramp closures are scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 20 at three Lincoln I-80 interchanges.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the Buffet Cancer Center dedication ceremony. Vice President Biden said, "I'll bet you, almost everyone of you in this room has been touched by Cancer." He was in Omaha for the ribbon cutting to unveil the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, that open's in June. The facility cost more than $300 million to build and was made possible by several contributors, most notably Walter Scott and his late-wife Suzanne.
"They looked at me and said, 'you're warm, you're in!', said Vietnam veteran Mike McConnell.
Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest. Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday. They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside. Officers found the man in the backyard. They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.
Lincoln Police are responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank on 70th street just south of A St.
Rain for parts of Saturday, NICE weather to follow...
