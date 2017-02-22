Bill would prevent employers from discriminating based on sexual orientation, gender identity

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

A bill, introduced by Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld, would add extra workplace protection for employees.

Under LB 173 it would be an unlawful employment practice for an employer, an employment agency, or a labor organization to discriminate against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

"No one should be fired for who they are or who they love, but rather, judged and based on the quality of their work," Morfeld said to the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The Act applies to employers having 15 or more employees; employers with state contracts regardless of the number of employees; the State of Nebraska; governmental agencies and political subdivisions.

Luke Peterson said he was discriminated against by former employers for 'unmoral behavior' and for having a 'questionable character.'

"Make me equal," Peterson said.

"It is so unfair to go from job to job, reading their equal opportunity employment clause - seeing if they have sexual orientation or gender identity - just to even see about applying for it."

Some argued the bill isn't needed, and that it elevates LGBT people above others.

"Can we just limited it to discrimination," said Larry Storer, of Omaha.

"Do you have to force LGBT, transgender, black and white, orange and grey... do you have to label that in our laws? Do you have to spend taxpayer money doing that? I don't think so."

Currently law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex,

disability, marital statute or national origin.