Doane women upset No. 10 Morningside in GPAC quarterfinals

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Doane Athletics

Sioux City, Iowa-Doane knocked off the 10th-ranked Mustangs on their home court and snapped a 20-game losing streak that dated back to 2005. Hanah Barnard posted a game-high 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting while McKenna Dodd added 20 points as she hit four 3-point baskets.

The Tigers trailed by 23 points with 7:39 to go in the 3rd quarter before Doane closed the game by out-scoring Morningside 49-24 in the final 17:39.

Doane advances to the GPAC Semifinals for the first time since 2005-06 season and will travel to Mitchell, South Dakota, on Saturday, February 25, to take on Dakota Wesleyan. Time is to be announced later tonight.