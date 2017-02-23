Nebraska Athletics releases statement on Coach Keith Williams

Posted by: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics
The statement below is from the Nebraska Athletics Department:
“The Nebraska Athletics Department is aware of Keith Williams’ court appearance and sentencing in the Lancaster County Court this afternoon. Since the incident in August, Keith has accepted responsibility for and acknowledged the seriousness of his actions, and we will continue to support him.”
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.