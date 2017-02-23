Police arrest man for attempted robbery after receiving tip - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police arrest man for attempted robbery after receiving tip

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police had made an arrest in a robbery from earlier this month after receiving a Crimestoppers tip. 

George Frazier, 41, of Colorado was arrested for attempted robbery Wednesday night.  

It happened at the CVS at 70th and O Street on February 11th.  

Officers said Frazier demanded money from the counter after he bought something.  

The clerk said no and slammed the drawer shut.

LPD said Frazier grabbed the 61-year-old woman's arm.  

Police received a Crimestoppers tip Wednesday that led them to a hotel at 56th and Cornhusker Highway.  

Frazier is currently on parole for robbery in Maryland.

