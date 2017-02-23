Authorities release IDs of drivers in Grand Island collision - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities release IDs of drivers in Grand Island collision

Authorities release IDs of drivers in Grand Island collision

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Grand Island authorities have released the names of a woman who was fatally injured and a man who was hurt in the collision of their cars.
    The collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police Capt. Jim Duering identified the woman Thursday as Ivelynn Dwinell, of Grand Island, and the man as Larry Roebuck Jr., of Phillips.
    Duering says Dwinell was pulling out of a restaurant driveway to head north when her car was struck by Roebuck's southbound car.
    Dwinell was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Roebuck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
    The collision is being investigated.

