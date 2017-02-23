Blizzard warning issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Blizzard warning issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa

Blizzard warning issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Blizzard warnings have been issued for northwest Iowa and the northeast corner of Nebraska.
        The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow Thursday afternoon is expected to worsen into heavy, blowing snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in some areas. The snowfall is expected to lessen as the storm system moves east. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Luke Dorris believes 1 to 3 inches will fall in Lincoln.  
        The service says the severe conditions could include whiteout, which would make travel extremely hazardous.
        The service also forecasts heavy snow elsewhere in both states, with up to 16 inches possible in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and 7 inches western and central Iowa.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

    Saltillo Road is shut down near Highway 77 due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

  • 3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

  • Husker receiver Stanley Morgan arrested on drug charges

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.