Blizzard warning issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Blizzard warnings have been issued for northwest Iowa and the northeast corner of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow Thursday afternoon is expected to worsen into heavy, blowing snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in some areas. The snowfall is expected to lessen as the storm system moves east. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Luke Dorris believes 1 to 3 inches will fall in Lincoln.

The service says the severe conditions could include whiteout, which would make travel extremely hazardous.

The service also forecasts heavy snow elsewhere in both states, with up to 16 inches possible in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and 7 inches western and central Iowa.