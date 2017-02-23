Man pleads not guilty in Lincoln slaying - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man has pleaded not guilty to what authorities say was a drug-related slaying in Lincoln.
    Court records say 33-year-old Jamez Henderson entered his pleas Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court to a second-degree-murder charge, use of a firearm, methamphetamine possession and three other crimes.
    Henderson and six other people are suspected in the Dec. 15 shooting death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. His body was found in a car trunk.

