Current Road Conditions and Nebraska Traffic Cams

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Check the current road conditions in Nebraska in the exact location where you are driving. Here is a link to the Nebraska Department Of Roads. You can also call 5-1-1 to get the latest travel conditions.

http://www.511.nebraska.gov

Here is a link to the Nebraska Department of Roads Traffic Camera Network so you can see the road conditions in your area.

http://www.roads.nebraska.gov/travel/hwy-cams