Armon Dixon pleaded no contest to escape charges

Armon Dixon was back in court today.

He was charged with escape of a habitual criminal and 2nd degree assault. Dixon plead no contest to the charges. 

Dixon was sentenced to 30-60 years for escape of a habitual criminal and 20 years for the 2nd degree assault charge.

He escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Facility last June. Dixon and another inmate, Timothy Clausen, escaped in a laundry truck prompting a massive man hunt by law enforcement. Dixon was found a day later in east Lincoln; Clausen was found in Omaha. 

Dixon was already serving time for multiple charges including sexual assault.

