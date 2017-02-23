Bill to force payment of campaign fines clears initial vote - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bill to force payment of campaign fines clears initial vote

Bill to force payment of campaign fines clears initial vote

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would require candidates for elected or appointed office to pay campaign violation fines.
    The Legislature advanced the bill on a 40-0 vote Thursday. It would apply only to campaign violation fines, not late fees or other fines.
    The sponsor, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, says public officials should be held to a higher ethical standard because their salaries are paid by taxpayers.
    The bill could prevent cases like the 2013 legislative appointment of a Bellevue businessman who owed more than $16,000 in unpaid state fines for orchestrating a smear campaign against his opponent when he ran for the seat a decade before. Patrick Shannon withdrew from the appointment a few hours after it was announced.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

    Saltillo Road is shut down near Highway 77 due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

  • 3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

  • Husker receiver Stanley Morgan arrested on drug charges

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.