Safety regulator punishing companies for worker's fall

Safety regulator punishing companies for worker's fall

       SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Federal safety regulators have cited and proposed fines and penalties for two companies connected to a worker who fell at a Scottsbluff construction site.
    The worker was injured in August after falling through a floor opening at the Western Sugar Cooperative plant expansion project.
    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Western Sugar and the worker's employer, DSI Mechanical, should have covered the opening to prevent falls.
    OSHA says DSI is contesting the proposed penalty of more than $8,100. The company's lawyer didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. OSHA says Western Sugar has negotiated its penalty down to $6,000 from nearly $9,100.

