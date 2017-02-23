NEB WGYM: Huskers Host 27th-Annual Masters Classic on Saturday

Posted By: Sports

2017 Masters Classic

No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten)

with No. 19 California Golden Bears (9-2, 4-2 PAC-12), Southeast Missouri Redhawks (4-8, 2-3 MIC), No. 24 Utah State Aggies (6-5, 2-2 MRGC)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. (CT) – Lincoln, Neb. (Bob Devaney Sports Center)

Internet (Subscription Required): Huskers NSide Premium

Live Scores: Huskers.com

Huskers Host 27th-Annual Masters Classic on Saturday

The 15th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team is back home this Saturday to host the 27th-annual Masters Classic, welcoming No. 19 California, No. 24 Utah State and Southeast Missouri to the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 6 p.m. The meet is NU’s last home regular-season meet of the year, and seniors Jennie Laeng and Ashley Lambert will be honored following the meet for their contributions to Nebraska women’s gymnastics.

The Cornhuskers (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) come into Saturday’s meet following a first-place finish with a season-high score of 197.125 last Friday on podium at the GymQuarters Invitational against Lindenwood, Brown and Seattle Pacific. Laeng won her second-consecutive all-around title, tying her career-high with a 39.350 as the Huskers swept the event titles. Taylor Houchin posted Nebraska’s first 9.95 score of the year, hitting the mark on floor to set a career high and tie a Nebraska freshman record.

NU enters the Masters Classic with a Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) of 195.985. In the latest Road to Nationals rankings released Monday, the Huskers rank in the top-10 on vault and bars. The Huskers have an RQS of 49.185 on bars, good for eighth in the nation. NU is ranked 10th on vault with an RQS of 49.125 after a strong performance of 49.250 last weekend. Sophomore Sienna Crouse is tied for ninth in the nation with an RQS of 9.880 on bars.

Cal enters the meet with an RQS of 195.785, while USU has an RQS of 195.595 and SEMO has a score of 190.400.

The Huskers will begin the meet on vault, before rotating to bars, beam and floor. A live stream (subscription required) is available on Huskers NSide Premium on Huskers.com, and live scores for the meet will be available at Huskers.com. As part of the “Light Up the Night” promotion, the first 1,500 fans will receive light-up batons and the first 250 students will receive t-shirts.

Noting Jennie Laeng

Senior Jennie Laeng is an All-Big Ten performer who has provided leadership, experience and strong routines for the Huskers in all four seasons of her career. The all-arounder from West Middlesex, Pa., has won 21 event titles in her career, including six in her senior season. She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2016, and was a member of the Big Ten All-Championship Team on uneven bars in 2015 and 2016. Known for her beautiful uneven bars routine, Laeng won the Big Ten championship on uneven bars with a career-high 9.95 on the event in 2015. She has been named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week during her career as a Husker. The psychology major is a three-time NACGC/W Scholastic All-American, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award Winner, a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a seven-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. She has also been recognized for her outstanding work in the community, winning the Nebraska HERO Leadership Award in 2015 and earning three spots on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Noting Ashley Lambert

Senior Ashley Lambert is an All-American and an All-Big Ten performer who has been a force in Nebraska’s lineups for all four years of her career. The Newport News, Va., native was a second-team All-American on floor exercise in 2015, and she became Nebraska’s first gymnast to record perfect 10s in the same event in back to back weeks when she notched a pair of 10s on vault in January of 2015. Lambert has won 17 event titles as a Husker, including seven in her senior season. She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2015, and has been named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week four times in her career, including twice in 2017. The advertising and public relations major is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a four-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. She has also been recognized for her outstanding work in the community, earning three spots on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Last Time Out

Nebraska took first place over Brown, Lindenwood, and Seattle Pacific with a season-high score of 197.125 last Friday at the GymQuarters Invitational at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The Cornhuskers swept the event titles at the meet, with Jennie Laeng claiming the all-around title for a second straight meet, tying a career high with a 39.350. Laeng also earned the bars title with a score of 9.875. Taylor Houchin posted a career-high 9.95 to win the floor title, tying Nebraska’s freshman record for the event and setting a new career high. Megan Schweihofer and Ashley Lambert shared the vault title, as both scored a 9.90, while Danielle Breen’s career-high 9.925 on beam gave her the title on the event.

Huskers Post Season-High Score

Nebraska racked up a 197.125 last Friday at the GymQuarters Invitational, a new season-high score for the 2017 season. The score is tied for the ninth-highest away score in program history. Last Friday was NU’s first time above 197.0 this season, as the Huskers’ previous season high was a 196.825 against Iowa on Feb. 5.

Houchin Leads Huskers to Fifth-Highest Floor Score in School History

The Huskers posted a 49.550 on floor last weekend at the GymQuarters Invitational, setting a new season high and tying for the fifth-highest floor score in program history. Taylor Houchin led the way with a 9.95, tying a NU freshman record on the event and setting a new career high. Her score was NU’s highest individual score of the season and Nebraska’s first 9.95 on any event since Hollie Blanske scored a 9.975 on vault at the Big Ten Championships on March 19, 2016. Blanske was also responsible for Nebraska’s last 9.95 or better on floor, hitting a 9.95 against Utah State on March 6, 2016. Megan Schweihofer was also a strong performer on floor last Friday, contributing a career-high 9.925. Jennie Laeng and Grace Williams set new season highs, posting a 9.90 and 9.875 respectively.

Scouting the Field

No. 19 California enters the meet with a record of 9-2 and 4-2 in Pac-12 action following a 197.075-196.825 win over Oregon State last Sunday. The Golden Bears have an RQS score of 195.785. California is led by junior Arianna Robinson who holds the team high on floor and vault, while junior Toni-Ann Williams is a four-time NACGC/W regular-season All-American and a 2016 Rio Olympian for Jamaica. The Bears are coached by Justin Howell, who is in his fifth season as head coach.

Southeast Missouri is 4-8 on the season and 2-3 in MIC competiton, after a 190.750-187.950 win over Centenary last Friday. With an RQS of 190.400, the Redhawks rank 64th in the nation. Alexis Brawner leads Southeast Missouri with an RQS of 38.660 in the all-around, which ranks 52nd in the nation. Kristi Ewasko is in her fifth season as the head coach of the program.

No. 24 Utah State is 6-5 on the season and 2-2 in MRGC competition, as the Aggies come off a 2nd place finish with a score of 195.700 against UCLA and Bridgeport. Utah State has an RQS of 195.595 on the year. Senior Bailey McIntire has been USU’s lone all-arounder this season, and holds a season-average of 38.825. Nadalie Walsh is in her fourth season coaching the Aggies.

Series History

Nebraska holds a combined 29-11 record against California, Utah State and Southeast Missouri. Nebraska holds an 8-1 series lead all-time against California. Nebraska and California met a year ago, when the Bears finished one spot ahead of the Huskers at the NCAA Championships. Cal finished seventh with a score of 195.950, while Nebraska was eighth with a 195.775. The Huskers currently lead the series with Utah State 16-9, with Nebraska taking the last victory in the series, a 197.350-195.750 win on Senior Day in 2016. Nebraska holds a 5-1 series lead against Southeast Missouri, with the last meeting in 1997, when Nebraska won 195.450-192.075.

NCAA Regional Tickets Now Available

Tickets for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Lincoln Regional on Saturday, April 1 are now available at the Nebraska Athletics Ticketing and Engagement Office. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are $9 for reserved (B Level) seats, $7 for adult general admission (C Level) seats and $5 for general admission (C Level) seats for youth (high school and younger) and seniors (age 60+). The first 100 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with a valid N-Card will get in free, after which students can be admitted for $5. Children under the age of 2 (23 months and younger) will get in free.

Up Next

In two weeks, the Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill., where they will compete against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, and Ohio State in the B1G Five Meet. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. (CT) on March 11 and it will be televised live on BTN and streamed on BTN2Go.com. The meet serves as a qualifier for the Big Ten Championships on March 18, as the top three team finishers at each B1G Five Meet (at Illinois and at Iowa) will qualify for the evening session of the Championships, while the bottom two finishers from each will be seeded into the morning session.