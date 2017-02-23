Nebraska could increase prison sentences for sex traffickers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska could increase prison sentences for sex traffickers

Nebraska could increase prison sentences for sex traffickers

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers are considering increasing penalties for people who buy and sell sex.
        Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln told a legislative committee on Wednesday that her measure would send a strong message to people engaged in human trafficking. New sentences would range from one year in prison for trafficking an adult to life in prison for trafficking a minor younger than 16.
        It's the latest in a series of steps Nebraska has taken in the past few years to curtail human trafficking. Supporters including the Nebraska Attorney General's office say it combats trafficking by penalizing buyers and sellers while protecting victims.
        The Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association opposes the bill. Lobbyist Spike Eickholt says the higher penalties could affect innocent defendants who are found guilty.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

    Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

    Saltillo Road is shut down near Highway 77 due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline. 

    More >>

  • 3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

    Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

    More >>

  • Husker receiver Stanley Morgan arrested on drug charges

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges.  According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th.  Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis.  Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested.  "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.