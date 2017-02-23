Alzheimer's Advocacy Day

Posted By: Rachel Hofstra

There are over 33 thousand people living with Alzheimer’s in Nebraska and around 80 thousand caregivers.

"Just because one person has Alzheimer’s, it's affecting dozens of people around them," said Heather Stauffer.

A group of advocates covered the capitol building in an effort to gain support and spread awareness.

“They meet with all 49 state senators about the different priorities that the association has for this year," Natalie Leon said.

The two bills currently in the legislature are LB 305 and LB 372. The first bill would support a program that provides partial wages for people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and still working. The other bill protects the caregivers. It ensures they cannot be discriminated against by employers.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also introducing a new plan; the Silver Alert Notification System. This is just like the Amber Alert, but specifically for older adults.

"We know that 6 out of 10 people with Dementia will wonder," said Kathie Bickerstaff.

"My mom wondered several times. Twice the police were called, once she wondered out of the house in the morning wearing only her pajamas, it was winter, and she got lost in the front yard," Stauffer said.

Officials say the senators are in agreement about supporting the cause, it's just the budget that is the issue.